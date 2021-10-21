OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VCLO opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

