Natixis Takes $613,000 Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 302,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

