Natixis Increases Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

