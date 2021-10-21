OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 8,956 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

