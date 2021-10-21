OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 379.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of SSUS opened at $35.47 on Thursday. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.