Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

HELE opened at $228.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.41. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

