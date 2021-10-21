BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$26.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

