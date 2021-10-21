Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 591 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $512.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $529.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.78.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.