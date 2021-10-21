Jump Financial LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

