Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 26.2% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $133.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.