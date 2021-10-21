Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 700.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,624,000 after purchasing an additional 711,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,494,517. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $116.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.