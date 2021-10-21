Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $4,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

