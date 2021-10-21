California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

