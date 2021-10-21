LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

