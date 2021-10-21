LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 152,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.17 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.