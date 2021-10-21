Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,379 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3,712.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 275,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 429,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 310,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.