Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.82% of Kemper worth $414,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

KMPR opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

