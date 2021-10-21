The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

SMG opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average of $188.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

