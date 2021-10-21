Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square stock opened at $255.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

