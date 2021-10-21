Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.42% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $41,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 702,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $22.72 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.89.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

