Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Announce $2.26 EPS

Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.22. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QCOM opened at $132.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

