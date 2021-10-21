First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.98

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $130.77, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

