SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 7.3% Higher

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.02. 343,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,311,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.