Germaine Cota Sells 826 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 826 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $19,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Germaine Cota sold 1,053 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $24,850.80.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

