BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 9.6%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. 573,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,251,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

