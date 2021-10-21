Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 3.5%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 154,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,223,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

SID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,529,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

