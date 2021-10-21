Piper Sandler Boosts PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $62.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.64.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

