Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.50

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 6768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

