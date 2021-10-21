Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Stephens from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.61.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

