Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 39,989 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after buying an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after buying an additional 1,682,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,707,000 after buying an additional 873,065 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

