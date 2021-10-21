Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

