Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 124,187 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 124,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.