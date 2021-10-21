Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.56 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,160,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 238,586 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $774,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,006,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 52,004.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $103.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.