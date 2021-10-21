Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.