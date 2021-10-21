Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $12.08 Million Investment in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 549,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.95% of Codex DNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNAY opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

