Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Cryoport stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,492 shares of company stock worth $25,819,710. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.