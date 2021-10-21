Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$259.00.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$260.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 89.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$246.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$232.15. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8100002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

