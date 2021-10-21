Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 308,013 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,284,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,013 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.46% of Galiano Gold worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 457,273 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.89.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

