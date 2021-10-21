Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $34,684,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $34,915,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

