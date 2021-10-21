Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,217 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.