The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

The Mosaic stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

