Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Announce $2.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.64. Align Technology reported earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $608.20 on Monday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $328.97 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $686.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

