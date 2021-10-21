Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of MUR opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after buying an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

