Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Avalara reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 9.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Avalara by 51.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth $8,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $176.76 on Monday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

