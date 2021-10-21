Analysts Issue Forecasts for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of SM stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.