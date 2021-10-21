Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $6,763,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $7,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

