Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 918 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,508,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.