Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 700 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FORR stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.29 million, a PE ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.