Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

COLL stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $753.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

