Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 7,400 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in B2Gold by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.23 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

